New York's shift offers free apartment cleanings for recorded footage
Technology
Some startups are turning everyday chores into high-tech experiments.
In New York, Shift is offering free apartment cleanings if you let them record the process with a wearable recording device: the footage helps train robots to do real-life cleaning and organizing.
Privacy gaps in AI training recordings
Shift says all personal info in recordings gets anonymized, and only trusted cleaners handle the job.
Meanwhile, India's Pronto is testing a similar approach, collecting household activity data for AI labs.
But not everyone's on board: critics worry about privacy gaps, since policies don't always mention video recording or how this data will be used for AI training.