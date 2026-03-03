Newark airport to test driverless shuttles this spring Technology Mar 03, 2026

Newark Liberty International Airport is gearing up to test three self-driving electric shuttles this spring.

The goal? To see how these automated rides could connect passengers between airport spots and the AirTrain Newark, which is scheduled to open in 2030.

The Port Authority picked Oceaneering, Ohmio, and Glydways for this futuristic project after a call for proposals that the agency says could be issued as soon as next year (2027).