Newark airport to test driverless shuttles this spring
Newark Liberty International Airport is gearing up to test three self-driving electric shuttles this spring.
The goal? To see how these automated rides could connect passengers between airport spots and the AirTrain Newark, which is scheduled to open in 2030.
The Port Authority picked Oceaneering, Ohmio, and Glydways for this futuristic project after a call for proposals that the agency says could be issued as soon as next year (2027).
Each company gets 2 weeks for their shuttle showcase
Each company gets two weeks to show off their shuttle tech—Oceaneering starts in March, Ohmio goes late March, and Glydways wraps things up in May.
Tests happen in a closed parking lot designed to mimic busy airport traffic, with snow machines and fire trucks on hand to create real winter vibes.
The Port Authority has already run similar trials
The Port Authority has already run similar trials at Newark and JFK airports over the past few years—even trying out "platooning" busses through the Lincoln Tunnel.
Chairman Kevin O'Toole says he's confident these driverless shuttles will help keep travelers moving smoothly while big projects like AirTrain construction are underway.