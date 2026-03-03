Newly discovered aquifer fish adds to Asia's underground wildlife
A tiny, eyeless fish called Gitchak nakana was first collected (collection date not specified in the source) and was recently formally described in a paper published in Scientific Reports (publication date not specified in the source) after being recovered from a shallow dug-out well accessing a lateritic aquifer in Goalpara district, Assam, associated with the foothills of the Shillong Plateau.
This is the first time a fish like this has been recorded in Northeast India, and it adds a whole new chapter to Asia's underground wildlife.
The fish has no eyes and lacks body pigmentation
This 2-centimeter-long loach was found in a dug-out well and has no eyes, lacks body pigmentation and is translucent in life, showing a vivid red hue from blood vessels, and its brain is covered only by skin—not bone.
Its name comes from Garo words: the genus from Garo "gitchak" (red) and the species from Garo "na*tok" (fish) and "kana" (blind).
With features that set it apart from over 170 related species, it's a rare find that highlights just how much hidden biodiversity exists below our feet.
India ranks 4th worldwide in subterranean fish biodiversity
Aquifer-dwelling fish are super rare—less than 10% of underground fish live in these watery pockets.
India ranks fourth worldwide in subterranean fish biodiversity, but discoveries like Gitchak nakana remind us how important it is to protect these unique habitats before they disappear.