Newly discovered aquifer fish adds to Asia's underground wildlife Mar 03, 2026

A tiny, eyeless fish called Gitchak nakana was first collected (collection date not specified in the source) and was recently formally described in a paper published in Scientific Reports (publication date not specified in the source) after being recovered from a shallow dug-out well accessing a lateritic aquifer in Goalpara district, Assam, associated with the foothills of the Shillong Plateau.

This is the first time a fish like this has been recorded in Northeast India, and it adds a whole new chapter to Asia's underground wildlife.