Newly discovered neutron star spins up, challenges existing theories
Astronomers have just discovered CHIME J1634+44, a rare space object that's rewriting the rulebook.
Unlike regular neutron stars, this one actually spins faster over time and sends out super-polarized radio bursts—something scientists haven't seen before.
The find is already shaking up what we thought we knew about how these stellar remnants behave.
Find could lead to new understanding of neutron stars
CHIME J1634+44 might be part of a binary system, with its weird spin-up possibly caused by gravitational interactions with a companion star.
Its unique radio signals suggest it works differently from any known pulsar, challenging old theories about star evolution and magnetic fields.
Scientists are excited because studying it could unlock new secrets about how extreme objects in our universe form and change.