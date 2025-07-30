Next Article
Google Messages gets fullscreen details page with Material 3 expressive
Google Messages just got a makeover!
Starting Wednesday, July 30, 2025, the Details page now pops up in a fullscreen, clutter-free style thanks to Material 3 Expressive.
No more messy dialog boxes—checking message info is way simpler and you won't need to crop screenshots anymore.
Update rolling out to both stable and beta versions
You'll notice a clear "Status" section with icons showing if your message was Sent, Delivered, or Read.
There's also a new "From" section displaying the sender's name and number (but details like encryption status are missing for now).
This update is rolling out on both stable and beta versions, making it easier for everyone to keep track of their messages at a glance.