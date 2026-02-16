NewsBytes Brief: NVIDIA's PersonaPlex-7B is your AI voice chat buddy

PersonaPlex-7B is built on Kyutai Moshi tech, uses the Helium language model, and works with a high-quality Mimi encoder/decoder at 24kHz. It was trained on 3,467 hours of audio (including the Fisher English Corpus), so it's quick—170ms to start talking and only 240ms if you interrupt.

It beats Gemini Live and ChatGPT Voice on several fronts

This model listens and talks at the same time thanks to its dual-stream design—no awkward pauses while it thinks.

On benchmarks like FullDuplexBench, its turn-taking rate hits 90.8%, beating Qwen-2.5-Omni but just behind Moshi itself.

Plus, it sounds more natural than Gemini Live and lets you jump in mid-conversation (unlike ChatGPT Voice).

If seamless back-and-forth voice chat is your thing, this is worth checking out.