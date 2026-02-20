NewsBytes Explainer: Health ATMs making basic medical tests accessible
Health ATMs are self-service kiosks that can run over 60 medical tests in under 15 minutes—no appointment needed.
Launched by Clinics on Cloud, they're now in 2,000+ locations across India and abroad, making basic health checks way more accessible, especially for people living far from hospitals.
Tests include ECG, glucose levels, anemia screening
You can check your blood pressure, ECG, SpO2 (oxygen), glucose levels, and even get screened for infectious diseases or anemia.
The machines use certified devices for results that are almost as accurate as lab tests.
Online consultations, secure cloud storage of results
Health ATMs support multiple languages and let you consult doctors online right from the kiosk.
All your test results are stored securely in the cloud and linked to your Ayushman Bharat Health Account (ABHA).
Coming soon: medicine vending machines linked to Health ATMs that'll dispense prescriptions on the spot—making healthcare even simpler and closer to home.