NewsBytes Explainer: Health ATMs making basic medical tests accessible

You can check your blood pressure, ECG, SpO2 (oxygen), glucose levels, and even get screened for infectious diseases or anemia. The machines use certified devices for results that are almost as accurate as lab tests.

Online consultations, secure cloud storage of results

Health ATMs support multiple languages and let you consult doctors online right from the kiosk.

All your test results are stored securely in the cloud and linked to your Ayushman Bharat Health Account (ABHA).

Coming soon: medicine vending machines linked to Health ATMs that'll dispense prescriptions on the spot—making healthcare even simpler and closer to home.