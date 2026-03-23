NewsBytesExplainer: Deepest known free-living flatworm discovered in the ocean

Each tiny black capsule held three to seven embryos, all at the same stage of development. Genetic tests showed these deep-sea flatworms are related to shallow-water species, which is pretty surprising.

Surviving down there

Even though these worms live in extreme depths, their early development looks a lot like their shallow-water cousins.

This suggests that surviving down there is more about handling tough conditions than changing how they grow up—giving scientists fresh clues about how life adapts to the deepest parts of our oceans.