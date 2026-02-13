#NewsBytesExplainer: How dinosaur eggs reveal secrets of ancient ecosystems Technology Feb 13, 2026

Three nearly round dinosaur eggs—about the size of cannonballs—were reportedly recovered in Anhui Province, China in a discovery published in February 2026; only two specimens were collected and formally described.

These fossils are around 70 million years old and were discovered in a rock layer from the Late Cretaceous period.