#NewsBytesExplainer: Solar storm that caused Quebec blackout in 1989 Technology Feb 27, 2026

Back in March 1989, a huge solar storm knocked out power across Quebec for nine hours, leaving about six million people in the dark.

The blackout was triggered by coronal mass ejections (CMEs) launched by active region 5395 (associated with flares on 10 and 12 March 1989) whose interplanetary shocks and magnetic structures produced a geomagnetic storm and geomagnetically induced currents that caused the outage—a wild reminder that space weather can seriously impact life on the ground.