#NewsBytesExplainer: SpaceX's Starship rocket sticks the landing after several attempts
On August 26, 2025, SpaceX's Starship rocket finally completed a successful mission—figuratively sticking the landing—during its 10th test flight from Texas.
After several failed attempts earlier this year, this win is a big deal for the world's largest rocket.
The mission was a success
This time, the Super Heavy booster purposely shut off some landing engines to see if backups would work—and they did.
The upper stage also managed to deploy eight Starlink satellite simulators through its payload bay door, which had tripped up past missions.
With this success, SpaceX is one step closer to helping NASA get back to the Moon and chasing Elon Musk's dream of sending people to Mars.
SpaceX keeps leading global launches
Even after a rough start in 2025 with explosions and setbacks, SpaceX keeps leading global launches—over half of all rockets worldwide are theirs now.
If you're into space or just love seeing tech bounce back from failure, this milestone is worth celebrating.