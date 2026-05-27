Neysa and Pipeshift debut India AI platform with predictable economics
Neysa and Pipeshift just rolled out a new AI platform built for Indian companies, aiming to make things faster and with predictable economics.
The big perks? Latency reductions ranging from 50% to 300%, simple upfront pricing (no confusing token charges), and all your data stays within India, so no more worrying about it crossing borders.
Addresses latency cost and privacy concerns
This platform is designed to fix headaches Indian businesses face with overseas AI services, like slow response times, rising costs, and data privacy concerns.
It supports everything from customer support bots to workflow automation, and is ready for future tech upgrades, so companies won't need to rebuild their apps every time there's a new GPU or model update.
As Neysa's chief product officer, Karan Kirpalani, puts it, it's "OpenAI-compatible" but made specifically with India in mind.