Neysa and Pipeshift debut India AI platform with predictable economics

Addresses latency cost and privacy concerns

This platform is designed to fix headaches Indian businesses face with overseas AI services, like slow response times, rising costs, and data privacy concerns.

It supports everything from customer support bots to workflow automation, and is ready for future tech upgrades, so companies won't need to rebuild their apps every time there's a new GPU or model update.

As Neysa's chief product officer, Karan Kirpalani, puts it, it's "OpenAI-compatible" but made specifically with India in mind.