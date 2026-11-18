Neysa launches Mumbai AI cluster using AMD Instinct MI350X GPUs
Neysa just rolled out a major AI cluster in Mumbai, powered by AMD's Instinct MI350X GPUs. This deployment expands dedicated AI computing capacity for things like training AI models and running big inference jobs.
The setup supports different ways to deploy (bare-metal, Slurm, or Kubernetes), making it easier for teams across India to tap into serious AI power.
Neysa cluster uses AMD EPYC processors
Built on Neysa Tytan's bare-metal platform and AMD EPYC processors (plus the AMD ROCm open software ecosystem), this cluster is all about giving users options.
Vinay Sinha, India managing director, sales at AMD, says the move will help make advanced AI resources more accessible in India, while Sharad Sanghi, co-founder and CEO of Neysa, highlights how scalable infrastructure like this is key for big AI projects.
It's a solid step toward boosting India's growing AI scene.