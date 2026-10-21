NHAI announces AI open source project to preserve staff knowledge
The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is turning to AI and open-source technology to make sure important know-how doesn't get lost every time officers move around.
Announced at IndiaFOSS 2026, this project is all about making it easier for staff to find key policies, contracts, and project information, so everyone stays in the loop.
Marg Sarthi chatbot built with LibreChat
At the center of it all is Marg Sarthi, an AI chatbot that lets officers ask questions about projects and policies in plain language.
Built using open-source tools like LibreChat, it adapts quickly and gets better with real feedback from officers.
As Deep Saikia put it, officers were contributing knowledge of their own workflows and suggesting new applications and reporting gaps in the assistant's responses, making sure valuable knowledge sticks around even as teams change.