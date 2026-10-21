NHAI announces AI open source project to preserve staff knowledge

At the center of it all is Marg Sarthi, an AI chatbot that lets officers ask questions about projects and policies in plain language.

Built using open-source tools like LibreChat, it adapts quickly and gets better with real feedback from officers.

As Deep Saikia put it, officers were contributing knowledge of their own workflows and suggesting new applications and reporting gaps in the assistant's responses, making sure valuable knowledge sticks around even as teams change.