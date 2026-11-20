NHAI unveils AI dashcam tool to detect potholes in Hyderabad
The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) just rolled out a new AI-powered tool to help keep our highways in better shape.
Announced at the Indian Roads Congress in Hyderabad, the tech uses dashcams in patrol vehicles to snap and upload geotagged photos of potholes and other road issues, making it easier to spot problems as they happen.
Tool speeds repairs, Congress highlights safety
The big idea is to help contractors catch and fix road damage faster, with the updates uploaded to a dashboard.
This move is part of NHAI's tool to assess road conditions, identify damage, communicate issues to contractors, and ensure rectification.
The congress also spotlighted global goals like cutting road deaths by 2030, with experts stressing how quick response and public awareness can make a real difference on the roads.