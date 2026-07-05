NHS app to roll out AI symptom advice for patients Technology Jul 05, 2026

The NHS is rolling out an AI-powered feature on its app, announced on July 5, 2026, to help people figure out where to go when they're feeling unwell.

Just enter your symptoms and the AI will suggest whether you should see a GP, pop into a pharmacy, or head straight to A&E, making it easier and quicker to get the right care.