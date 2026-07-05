NHS app to roll out AI symptom advice for patients
Technology
The NHS is rolling out an AI-powered feature on its app, announced on July 5, 2026, to help people figure out where to go when they're feeling unwell.
Just enter your symptoms and the AI will suggest whether you should see a GP, pop into a pharmacy, or head straight to A&E, making it easier and quicker to get the right care.
NHS aims to help 200,000 patients
The plan is to help around 200,000 patients in the first year and expand nationwide by April 2028 as part of a £10 billion tech upgrade.
Trials show these tools can save doctors time, but some experts are cautious.
Lynn Woolsey, chief nursing officer at the Royal College of Nursing, worries about risks if AI isn't used carefully.
Others say privacy and fair access need close attention as the system grows.