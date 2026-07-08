NHS trials PinPoint AI blood test to cut womb scans
The NHS in the UK is testing a new AI-powered blood test called PinPoint, which could help many women avoid uncomfortable womb cancer scans.
Right now, about 90,000 postmenopausal women in England get sent for these scans each year after unusual bleeding, but only a small fraction actually have cancer.
PinPoint 99% accurate in trials
PinPoint uses machine learning to look at 30 blood markers and has shown an impressive 99% accuracy in spotting or ruling out cancer during trials.
This means up to 18,000 women each year might skip unnecessary scans.
Hospitals like Mid Yorkshire NHS Trust and Leeds Teaching Hospitals are planning to use it soon.
Dr. Tracy Jackson from the NHS hopes this will ease stress for patients and shorten waiting times, while Cancer Research UK says the results so far are "promising."