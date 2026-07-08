NHS trials PinPoint AI blood test to cut womb scans

PinPoint 99% accurate in trials

PinPoint uses machine learning to look at 30 blood markers and has shown an impressive 99% accuracy in spotting or ruling out cancer during trials.

This means up to 18,000 women each year might skip unnecessary scans.

Hospitals like Mid Yorkshire NHS Trust and Leeds Teaching Hospitals are planning to use it soon.

Dr. Tracy Jackson from the NHS hopes this will ease stress for patients and shorten waiting times, while Cancer Research UK says the results so far are "promising."