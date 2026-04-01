Niantic Spatial unveils VPS 2.0 and revamped Scaniverse app
Niantic Spatial just dropped VPS 2.0 and a revamped Scaniverse app, making it much simpler to map and scan the world around you, no fancy equipment needed.
Now, your regular smartphone can quickly scan rooms or spaces, and VPS 2.0 can pinpoint locations with impressive accuracy, even if no one has scanned the spot before.
These upgrades are set to shake up industries like construction and logistics by making real-world mapping more accessible.
Niantic backs AI tools with $250 million
Scaniverse now lets friends or teams combine their scans into one big model, perfect for group projects or creative collabs.
Plus, VPS 2.0 works well indoors where GPS usually struggles, thanks to smart visual tech that figures out exactly where you are.
This move shows Niantic is going all in on AI-powered real-world tools with $250 million in funding, moving beyond just AR games into practical stuff that could change how we use our phones every day.