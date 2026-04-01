Niantic Spatial unveils VPS 2.0 and revamped Scaniverse app

Niantic backs AI tools with $250 million

Scaniverse now lets friends or teams combine their scans into one big model, perfect for group projects or creative collabs.

Plus, VPS 2.0 works well indoors where GPS usually struggles, thanks to smart visual tech that figures out exactly where you are.

This move shows Niantic is going all in on AI-powered real-world tools with $250 million in funding, moving beyond just AR games into practical stuff that could change how we use our phones every day.