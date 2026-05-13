Nickolas Solomey's SNAPPY cubesat launches 1st space-based neutrino detector

SNAPPI will scan solar neutrinos

SNAPPY's goal is to study neutrinos, super tiny particles that are produced by the processes that power the sun but are really tough to catch.

Packed with gallium and tungsten crystals, it'll spend two years scanning from 499km above Earth.

Its compact design lets it do big science in space, like detectors on Earth that need to be buried deep underground.

Solomey hopes the mission could help persuade NASA to place a neutrino detector on a future mission toward the sun.