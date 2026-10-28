NICSI shortlists 18 companies for AI empanelment, financial bids next
Technology
NICSI has shortlisted 18 companies, including both big names and startups, for empanelment to help modernize government digital platforms with artificial intelligence.
Their financial bids will be opened next.
Firms add ML, undergo CERT-In audits
The shortlisted firms will update old applications, add machine learning where needed, and make sure everything meets strict security standards checked by CERT-In-approved auditors.
Depending on what each department needs, projects could run on fixed-price or managed service contracts, so there's some flexibility in how things get done.