Nigerian study finds sleepless night alters hippocampus, raises Alzheimer's proteins

Studies show beta amyloid rises 5%

Supporting studies show that beta-amyloid (a protein tied to Alzheimer's) jumps by 5% after just one sleepless night, with early signs of damage showing up on brain scans.

Chronic lack of sleep, especially if you're stressed or glued to screens, can speed up cognitive decline.

Experts say regular, healthy sleep is key for keeping your brain sharp long-term.

Short naps aren't enough to make up for lost hours.