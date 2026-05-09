Night warming outpaces days worldwide, harming planetary cooling and ecosystems
Nights are heating up faster than days all over the world, and it's messing with how the planet cools down.
Scientists say greenhouse gasses, city growth, and changing cloud cover are to blame.
Cooler nights help ecosystems recover, let ecosystems recover, and even support our bodies' repair cycles, so losing them isn't great news for anyone.
India sees more very warm nights
Urban areas make things worse because concrete and asphalt soak up heat during the day and release it at night.
Less greenery means less natural cooling.
According to a recent analysis, over 70% of Indian districts have experienced at least five additional very warm nights each year in the last decade compared with the 1982-2011 baseline, a trend that puts extra stress on farmers, wildlife, and people trying to sleep.