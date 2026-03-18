Nike and Beats launch Powerbeats Pro 2 earbuds
Beats and Nike just dropped their first-ever collab: the Powerbeats Pro 2 Nike Special Edition earbuds.
These buds sport a matte black look with Volt green accents, plus a case that says "JUST DO IT" inside.
They're loaded with Adaptive Active Noise Cancellation, Transparency mode, and Adaptive EQ powered by Apple's H2 chip.
The buds offer heart rate monitoring, track your workouts
What sets these apart?
Built-in heart rate monitoring that syncs with Nike Run Club and Apple's Fitness app, so your workouts stay on track.
You get up to 10 hours of playtime (8 hours if you keep noise cancelation on), or up to 45 hours using the charging case.
The earbuds are sweat-resistant (IPX4) and have comfy nickel-titanium hooks to keep them secure while you move.
Priced at $249.99 (₹29,900) in India
The Powerbeats Pro 2 Nike Special Edition is priced at $249.99 globally (₹29,900 in India) and goes on sale March 20 via Apple.com, Nike.com, and select stores.
The launch campaign stars LeBron James and Tom Kim, making it clear these buds are built for athletes or anyone serious about fitness.