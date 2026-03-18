Nike and Beats launch Powerbeats Pro 2 earbuds

The buds offer heart rate monitoring, track your workouts

What sets these apart?

Built-in heart rate monitoring that syncs with Nike Run Club and Apple's Fitness app, so your workouts stay on track.

You get up to 10 hours of playtime (8 hours if you keep noise cancelation on), or up to 45 hours using the charging case.

The earbuds are sweat-resistant (IPX4) and have comfy nickel-titanium hooks to keep them secure while you move.