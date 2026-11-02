Nikesh Arora says AI advances will increase targeted cyberattacks
Cyberattacks are about to get a lot more common, says Nikesh Arora, CEO of Palo Alto Networks.
Thanks to rapid advances in AI tools, some now with Mythos-like capability, hackers can launch targeted attacks more easily than ever before.
These new tools let attackers find and exploit weaknesses quickly, using a social engineering attack that looks innocuous.
Arora urges companies to bolster defenses
Arora points out that while hacks are not necessarily getting trickier, they are happening way more often because open-source AI models make it easier for anyone to try.
He stresses that companies need to step up: test for vulnerabilities regularly, update old systems, and use solid security frameworks, especially when working with AI and coding tools.
As he puts it, the threat is real, and being prepared is more important than ever.