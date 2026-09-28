Nikhil Gupta will release szn for iMessage this October
Nikhil Gupta, who used to work on Siri at Apple, is rolling out a new artificial intelligence assistant called szn for iMessage on iPhone, iPad, and Mac this October.
Szn can handle things like browsing websites and making purchases, all right inside your chat, so it feels like you've got a smart friend who can text and get stuff done for you.
szn integrates with Apple features privately
Szn is built to blend smoothly with Apple features like shared Notes, Find My location, and iCloud files, without ever leaving your conversation.
It also promises privacy by not using your personal data to train its artificial intelligence.
There might be some bumps ahead since Apple tends to limit third-party apps in iMessage, but szn still marks a fresh step toward smarter, more helpful messaging assistants.