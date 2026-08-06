Nikita Bier resigns as X head after launching 30 products
Technology
Nikita Bier just announced he's leaving his role as head of product at X, saying it's "time to pass the torch."
After taking over the product lead role in July 2025, Bier led the launch of 30 new products and will still stick around as an adviser.
Bier praises X amid Grok backlash
Bier described running X as a nonstop job and focused on keeping it a "town square" for conversation.
His time wasn't without issues, especially with Grok, the AI chatbot that faced backlash for harmful content.
In his goodbye, Bier called X "the most important communication technology in history" and said he would continue to advise the company.