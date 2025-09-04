Nikon Z f Silver launched in India: Check price, features

Premium Exterior program lets you customize your camera

You can personalize your Z f Silver with six extra color options through Nikon's Premium Exterior program, plus request a skin color change by registering on the MyNikon app and sending your camera to a Nikon service touchpoint.

A firmware update coming in 2025 will add a Film Grain mode for vintage vibes.

Specs-wise, you get a 24.5MP sensor, speedy shooting up to 9 fps, and an OLED viewfinder—all priced at ₹1,43,995 (body only) online and in stores.