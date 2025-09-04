Next Article
Nikon Z f Silver launched in India: Check price, features
Nikon just dropped the Z f Silver in India—a full-frame mirrorless camera with a cool chrome finish that nods to classic film cameras.
It's built for travel and lifestyle creators who want their gear to look as good as it shoots.
Premium Exterior program lets you customize your camera
You can personalize your Z f Silver with six extra color options through Nikon's Premium Exterior program, plus request a skin color change by registering on the MyNikon app and sending your camera to a Nikon service touchpoint.
A firmware update coming in 2025 will add a Film Grain mode for vintage vibes.
Specs-wise, you get a 24.5MP sensor, speedy shooting up to 9 fps, and an OLED viewfinder—all priced at ₹1,43,995 (body only) online and in stores.