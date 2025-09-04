Samsung launches Galaxy S25 FE, Tab S11 series: Details here

The Galaxy S25 FE packs an Exynos 2400 chip, up to 8GB RAM, and either 128GB or 256GB storage. Its cameras include an 8MP 3x zoom and a dedicated 12MP selfie camera. The Tab S11 Ultra offers an expansive display with stylus support—great for notes or creative work.

Pricing and availability

The Galaxy S25 FE comes in at $650, while the Tab S11 Ultra is $1,199 and the regular Tab S11 starts at $799.

All three hit stores from September 4, 2025.

If you want premium features without splurging like on Google's Pixel line, these could be worth checking out.