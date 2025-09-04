Samsung launches Galaxy S25 FE, Tab S11 series: Details here
Samsung just dropped the Galaxy S25 FE smartphone and two new tablets—the Tab S11 Ultra and Tab S11.
The S25 FE is all about giving you a big, smooth 6.7-inch display and a solid camera setup without the usual flagship price tag.
The new tablets focus on productivity, offering stylus support and roomy screens for work or play.
What do the new devices offer?
The Galaxy S25 FE packs an Exynos 2400 chip, up to 8GB RAM, and either 128GB or 256GB storage.
Its cameras include an 8MP 3x zoom and a dedicated 12MP selfie camera.
The Tab S11 Ultra offers an expansive display with stylus support—great for notes or creative work.
Pricing and availability
The Galaxy S25 FE comes in at $650, while the Tab S11 Ultra is $1,199 and the regular Tab S11 starts at $799.
All three hit stores from September 4, 2025.
If you want premium features without splurging like on Google's Pixel line, these could be worth checking out.