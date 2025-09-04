Samsung Galaxy S25 FE goes official: Check price, features
Samsung just dropped the Galaxy S25 Fan Edition (FE) on September 4, 2025.
It's lighter and slimmer than before—just 190g—and runs One UI 8 on Android 16 with seven years of updates promised.
You get four color choices: Icyblue, Jet Black, Navy, and White.
What else is new?
The S25 FE packs a big 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED display (120Hz refresh) and the speedy Exynos 2400 chip. Choose from either 128GB or 256GB storage.
The camera setup is stacked: a sharp 50MP main lens with OIS, plus ultrawide and telephoto options—plus IP68 water/dust resistance for peace of mind.
Our take
At $649.99, the S25 FE brings flagship-level features—AI camera tricks, tough build, long-term software support—without the flagship price tag.
If you want solid performance and value without going all-in on pricier foldables or rivals, this one's worth a look.