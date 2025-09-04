Samsung Galaxy S25 FE goes official: Check price, features Technology Sep 04, 2025

Samsung just dropped the Galaxy S25 Fan Edition (FE) on September 4, 2025.

It's lighter and slimmer than before—just 190g—and runs One UI 8 on Android 16 with seven years of updates promised.

You get four color choices: Icyblue, Jet Black, Navy, and White.