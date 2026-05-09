Nimar Sharma's win with 'Blind Bridge' spotlights India's developers globally
India's developer scene is getting noticed worldwide, especially after Nimar Sharma, a 20-year-old from Chitkara University, won Apple's Swift Student Challenge 2026 with his app Blind Bridge.
The app helps visually impaired users navigate using vibrations.
Apple's Susan Prescott called India's developer community a "It's been really exciting to see a big developer community in India now, that is still growing rapidly," and said developers in India want to create impact locally while also taking advantage of the global reach of the App Store.
Indian apps exceed 755 million downloads globally
Indian-made apps are seeing massive global reach, with over 755 million downloads in 2024 and most revenue coming from outside India.
The App Store ecosystem brought in ₹44,447 crore for the country in 2024.
Apple's Bengaluru Developer Center, home to more than 17,000 developers, is helping drive this wave of innovation and collaboration across India.