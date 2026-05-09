Nimar Sharma's win with 'Blind Bridge' spotlights India's developers globally Technology May 09, 2026

India's developer scene is getting noticed worldwide, especially after Nimar Sharma, a 20-year-old from Chitkara University, won Apple's Swift Student Challenge 2026 with his app Blind Bridge.

The app helps visually impaired users navigate using vibrations.

Apple's Susan Prescott called India's developer community a "It's been really exciting to see a big developer community in India now, that is still growing rapidly," and said developers in India want to create impact locally while also taking advantage of the global reach of the App Store.