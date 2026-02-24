Nimble raises $47 million to build AI agents that browse web
Technology
Nimble, a startup building smarter web search with AI, just raised $47 million in Series B funding led by Norwest, with big names like Databricks Ventures and Target Global joining in.
This brings Nimble's total funding to $75 million since launching.
Nimble's platform lets AI agents use real browsers to pull live data from the web—think financial checks, price tracking, market research, and more.
It even has a no-code tool so teams can build custom workflows without needing to code.
Plus, it works smoothly with Databricks, Snowflake, AWS, and Microsoft for secure data handling.
Nimble says it serves over 100 customers worldwide. Its tech accesses live data from the web.