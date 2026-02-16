NIMHANS scientists develop nasal therapy for Parkinson's disease

The team used exosomes (tiny delivery bubbles) from dental stem cells, loaded with a polyphenolic antioxidant called phloroglucinol. Delivered through the nose, these exosomes crossed into the brain and helped form new neurons while reducing inflammation.

Potential game-changer for Parkinson's treatment

While results in rats look promising, there are still hurdles before human trials—like safety checks and figuring out the best dose.

But if all goes well, this could open up easier treatment options for people living with Parkinson's in the future.