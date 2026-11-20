Nine Swedish tech firms showcase AI, manufacturing at Bengaluru summit
At this year's Bengaluru Tech Summit, nine Swedish tech companies showcased innovations in AI, advanced manufacturing and digital technologies in India.
As the event's country partner, Sweden helped set up more than 100 business meetings, investor pitching sessions and interactions with Indian family investment houses, corporate venture capital firms and large companies, making it a busy few days for anyone interested in tech collaborations.
Swedish firms meet prospective Indian partners
Swedish firms, a mix of small and medium enterprises and established corporations, met prospective Indian customers and partners at the Sweden Country Pavilion.
With more than 300 Swedish companies already active in India, both countries are looking to double trade and investment within five years.
As Swedish Ambassador Petra Menander put it, Karnataka is quickly becoming a key hub for AI and deep tech partnerships.