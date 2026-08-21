Nine tech giants face Chicago suits over AI voice use

If the courts side with the plaintiffs, each company could owe hundreds of millions since BIPA allows up to $5,000 per violation.

Plaintiffs' lawyer Ross Kimbarovsky says these companies collected voices "from every source imaginable."

The tech firms deny any wrongdoing and call the claims speculative or "incorrect," arguing that the law shouldn't apply outside Illinois.

The case also highlights how fast tech is changing what counts as private, and who gets a say.