Nintendo launches Pictonico from team behind WarioWare for photo mini-games
Nintendo just dropped Pictonico, a new app that lets you turn your own photos into quirky mini-games.
Made with the team behind WarioWare, it gives mobile gaming a creative twist: snap pics or use your gallery to build games that feel totally personal.
Includes 80 mini-games and offline play
Pictonico packs 80 mini-games split across normal, high-speed, and danger-zone modes, each getting trickier as you go.
You'll find challenges like tapping to chomp corn or unraveling a mummy.
Your photos stay on your device and you don't need internet after setup unless you're buying extra content.
Free to try with ₹499 unlock
You can try Pictonico for free and play some games right away.
If you're hooked, unlock more mini-games for ₹499 to keep things fresh.
The app lets you test it out first before deciding if you want more!