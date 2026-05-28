Nintendo launches Pictonico from team behind WarioWare for photo mini-games

Pictonico packs 80 mini-games split across normal, high-speed, and danger-zone modes, each getting trickier as you go. You'll find challenges like tapping to chomp corn or unraveling a mummy. Your photos stay on your device and you don't need internet after setup unless you're buying extra content.

Free to try with ₹499 unlock

You can try Pictonico for free and play some games right away.

If you're hooked, unlock more mini-games for ₹499 to keep things fresh.

The app lets you test it out first before deciding if you want more!