Nintendo raises Switch 2 price to $499.99 citing memory shortage

Memory makers divert RAM to AI

Tech companies like SK Hynix and Samsung have shifted their RAM supply to AI firms, causing a big shortage for everyone else.

This "RAMpocalypse" has led to higher prices across gaming (Sony's PS5 got more expensive in March 2026) and even smaller tech brands are cutting specs just to keep costs down.

This shortage means we'll probably see electronics stay pricier for a while because of this shortage.