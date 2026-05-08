Nintendo raises Switch 2 price to $499.99 citing memory shortage
Nintendo just announced the Switch 2 will cost $50 more, blaming the wider memory/storage shortage.
Starting September 1, 2026, the Switch 2 jumps to $499.99 in the US (up from $449.99), with similar price hikes in Canada and Europe.
In Japan, all Switch models, even Lite and OLED, get pricier from May 25, 2026, and Nintendo's online service fees are going up too.
Memory makers divert RAM to AI
Tech companies like SK Hynix and Samsung have shifted their RAM supply to AI firms, causing a big shortage for everyone else.
This "RAMpocalypse" has led to higher prices across gaming (Sony's PS5 got more expensive in March 2026) and even smaller tech brands are cutting specs just to keep costs down.
This shortage means we'll probably see electronics stay pricier for a while because of this shortage.