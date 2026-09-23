Nisarga Adhikary, 19-year-old security researcher, joins DOJ Hall of Fame
Technology
Nisarga Adhikary, a 19-year-old security researcher, just got inducted into the US Department of Justice (DOJ) Hall of Fame for his big wins in cybersecurity.
He is known for spotting flaws in India's CBSE exam system and recently uncovered a serious vulnerability in a key DOJ law enforcement platform.
Adhikary reported DOJ flaw, earned acknowledgment
Adhikary found the DOJ flaw using his own scripts and reported it responsibly, helping the agency fix it within 1 week.
While he did not get paid, he earned a spot on the DOJ's acknowledgments page.
He also discovered another issue in a US military system, which is still being worked on.