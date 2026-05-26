Nishikant Dubey panel seeks net neutrality probe into Airtel 5G
Technology
Airtel just launched India's first consumer-focused 5G slicing plan, giving some postpaid users faster network perks.
Now, a parliamentary committee led by Nishikant Dubey wants the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) and TRAI to check if this could break net neutrality rules, basically, whether it's fair that only a select few get better service.
Committee seeks prepaid protections, tech consultations
Since almost 90% of Indian mobile users are prepaid, the committee is pushing for their protection.
They've asked DoT and TRAI to look at how other countries like Singapore and the UK handle similar plans.
Plus, they'll be talking with digital giants like Google, Meta, and Amazon about whether these exclusive perks could lead to unfair access online.