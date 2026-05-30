NIT-K Surathkal to launch online signal processing AI M.Tech 2026-27
Technology
NIT-K Surathkal is launching a new online M.Tech program in Signal Processing and Artificial Intelligence starting 2026-27.
It's built for students, working professionals, and entrepreneurs who want to level up their tech skills without stepping onto campus.
If you're interested, keep an eye on the NIT-K website for all the details on admissions and eligibility.
NIT-K partners with NSDC and USDC
This move is part of NIT-K's bigger plan to make quality postgraduate education more accessible.
The institute just signed partnerships with NSDC and edtech firm USDC, which means more online programs, like an M.Tech in IT or even an MBA, are coming in the coming years to reach a wider group of learners.