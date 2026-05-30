NIT-K Surathkal to launch online signal processing AI M.Tech 2026-27 Technology May 30, 2026

NIT-K Surathkal is launching a new online M.Tech program in Signal Processing and Artificial Intelligence starting 2026-27.

It's built for students, working professionals, and entrepreneurs who want to level up their tech skills without stepping onto campus.

If you're interested, keep an eye on the NIT-K website for all the details on admissions and eligibility.