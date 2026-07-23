NIT-Tiruchi launches M.Tech programs and PG diploma in healthcare technology
Technology
NIT-Tiruchi is adding fresh options for the 2026-27 year, including M.Tech programs in urban planning, engineering design, and Water Resources Engineering and Management.
There is also a new PG diploma in Healthcare Technology.
These courses are designed to help students get ahead in fast-changing fields.
NIT-Tiruchi secures ₹10Cr for AI center
The new programs match NEP 2020 goals and bring AI-based learning into the mix.
NIT-T is also expanding its campus with more hostels and research centers focused on things like sustainability and digital education.
With ₹10 crore from TCS Foundation for a new AI center, plus an over 80% placement rate this year (even with economic challenges), NIT-T keeps pushing for innovation and real-world skills.