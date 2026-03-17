Niv-AI raises $12 million to train AI on data center power loads

Niv-AI is already deploying rack-level sensors

Niv-AI is already deploying rack-level sensors and expects an operational system in a handful of US data centers in six to eight months.

The idea is to collect detailed power data and train AI models that can predict and balance power loads, kind of like giving the grid a brain.

This is timely too: NVIDIA's CEO recently warned that growing electricity needs could hurt GPU performance, so Niv-AI's tech could help keep things running smoothly while cutting down on wasted energy.