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Home / News / Technology News / Is there age limit for Temple wearable? Deepinder Goyal clarifies
Is there age limit for Temple wearable? Deepinder Goyal clarifies
Temple uses PPG sensor like those found in Apple Watch

Is there age limit for Temple wearable? Deepinder Goyal clarifies

By Akash Pandey
Oct 08, 2026
05:22 pm
What's the story

Deepinder Goyal, the founder of Eternal (Zomato's parent company), has clarified doubts about the age restriction of his upcoming Temple wearable. The clarification comes after an X user questioned whether the device would have a minimum age requirement, given its function of tracking brain signals. Responding to this query, Goyal explained that Temple uses a photoplethysmography (PPG) sensor like those found in Apple Watch and other wearables.

Device details

What is Temple and how it works

Temple is a health-focused wearable that sits on the temple of your head, not on the wrist like a smartwatch or fitness tracker.

The device is being developed around a metric called BrainFlow, which Temple describes as an indicator of changes in cerebral blood flow.

It uses sensors placed near the temple to collect physiological data and gives users insights into how exercise, sleep, stress and other activities affect their body.

Tech clarification

Temple uses PPG, not EEG

Despite its brain-focused positioning, Temple shouldn't be confused with an EEG device.

Goyal's reference to PPG indicates that the wearable uses optical sensing technology instead of directly recording electrical brain activity.

This distinction is important in understanding how the device works and why it doesn't pose any risk to developing brains, as per Goyal's claims.

He also added that he sees no reason for anyone under 18 to use Temple unless they are training to compete in the Olympics.

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Launch details

Pre-orders for Temple to begin soon

Temple is now nearing its commercial launch.

Goyal recently said that pre-orders are expected to open soon, with people who joined the early-access waitlist receiving priority access.

The launch edition of Temple will be available in six colors: True Gold, Rose Gold, Dark Mirror, Real Jade, Deep Blue, and Purple Funk.

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Twitter Post

Take a look at Goyal's response

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