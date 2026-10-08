Is there age limit for Temple wearable? Deepinder Goyal clarifies
What's the story
Deepinder Goyal, the founder of Eternal (Zomato's parent company), has clarified doubts about the age restriction of his upcoming Temple wearable. The clarification comes after an X user questioned whether the device would have a minimum age requirement, given its function of tracking brain signals. Responding to this query, Goyal explained that Temple uses a photoplethysmography (PPG) sensor like those found in Apple Watch and other wearables.
Device details
What is Temple and how it works
Temple is a health-focused wearable that sits on the temple of your head, not on the wrist like a smartwatch or fitness tracker.
The device is being developed around a metric called BrainFlow, which Temple describes as an indicator of changes in cerebral blood flow.
It uses sensors placed near the temple to collect physiological data and gives users insights into how exercise, sleep, stress and other activities affect their body.
Tech clarification
Temple uses PPG, not EEG
Despite its brain-focused positioning, Temple shouldn't be confused with an EEG device.
Goyal's reference to PPG indicates that the wearable uses optical sensing technology instead of directly recording electrical brain activity.
This distinction is important in understanding how the device works and why it doesn't pose any risk to developing brains, as per Goyal's claims.
He also added that he sees no reason for anyone under 18 to use Temple unless they are training to compete in the Olympics.
Launch details
Pre-orders for Temple to begin soon
Temple is now nearing its commercial launch.
Goyal recently said that pre-orders are expected to open soon, with people who joined the early-access waitlist receiving priority access.
The launch edition of Temple will be available in six colors: True Gold, Rose Gold, Dark Mirror, Real Jade, Deep Blue, and Purple Funk.
Twitter Post
Take a look at Goyal's response
We use a PPG sensor. Same as Apple Watch, and other wearables. Nothing in there which can hurt a developing brain. Having said that, I don’t see why anybody less than 18 years would need a Temple, unless they are aiming to go to the olympics.— Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) October 4, 2026