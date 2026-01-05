No signs of alien life found in interstellar comet 3I/ATLAS
Scientists just wrapped up the most sensitive radio scan ever on an interstellar visitor, comet 3I/ATLAS, as it cruised by Earth in December.
Even with all eyes (and telescopes) on it, they found no signs of alien technology—just a classic space snowball doing its thing.
What did the search actually find?
The Green Bank Telescope sifted through a mountain of radio signals—many signals were heard—but every suspicious blip turned out to be regular interference, not E.T.
No technosignatures showed up, even at super-sensitive detection levels.
So what was cool about 3I/ATLAS?
Besides the alien hunt, the Hubble Space Telescope also checked out the comet.
They spotted a huge coma, bright tail, and that signature green glow from carbon compounds—all textbook comet stuff.
Nothing weird or artificial popped up; just another natural traveler from beyond our solar system.