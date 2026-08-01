NOAA forecasts very strong El Nino as West Coast warms

With warmer waters, expect some unusual visitors off the West Coast: think more sharks (like tiger and hammerhead), rare fish like mahi-mahi and bluefin tuna, sea turtles, and even yellow-bellied sea snakes.

Harmful algal blooms might also make a comeback, which previously wrecked fisheries in 2015.

These changes might push whales closer to shore as they search for food, raising risks for both marine life and local fishing communities.

As Ken Graham, director of NOAA's National Weather Service, puts it, better forecasting is key so everyone can be ready for what's coming.