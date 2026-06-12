NOAA says El Nino has arrived, may fuel extreme weather
Technology
NOAA just announced that El Nino has officially arrived, which means warmer Pacific waters are set to shake up global weather.
This event could be the strongest in decades, peaking late 2026 or early 2027, and there's a good chance we'll see record-high temperatures and more extreme weather around the world.
Droughts threaten Australia and southern Africa
El Nino is expected to bring droughts to places like Australia and southern Africa, while some regions, including south-central Asia, might get heavier rainfall.
For India, though, it can bring drought and heat.
ENSO predictions can help people prepare for coming shifts in extreme weather.