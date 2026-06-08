NOAA says G3 solar storm to hit Earth June 8
Technology
Heads up: a strong solar storm is hitting Earth on June 8, thanks to a burst from the Sun called a coronal mass ejection (CME).
NOAA says it will peak at G3 intensity, which means it could mess with satellites and radio signals for a bit.
These storms happen when charged particles slam into Earth's magnetic field, sometimes creating those stunning auroras you see in polar regions.
Auroras unlikely across most of India
If you are hoping for northern lights in India, this storm probably will not deliver.
Its intensity is not high enough here, unlike the wild G5 storm back in May 2024 that brought rare red auroras to Ladakh and made history.
So, unless you are way up north, it is just another cool space event to watch from afar.