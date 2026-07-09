NOAA warns El Nino may become very strong this autumn
Technology
NOAA is warning that El Nino (the climate event where Pacific Ocean waters heat up) might hit "very strong" levels by this autumn, with an 81% chance.
It's already ramped up fast since June and shows no sign of slowing down.
El Nino may trigger global extremes
A supercharged El Nino can mess with weather worldwide: think more droughts, heavy rains, and heatwaves in different places.
Scientists are comparing this one to the infamous 1997-98 event that caused huge damage globally.
With ocean temperatures already at record highs (thanks partly to climate change), experts say we could even see new global temperature records soon.