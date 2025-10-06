Next Article
Nobel Prize in Medicine awarded for groundbreaking immune system research
Technology
Mary E Brunkow, Fred Ramsdell, and Shimon Sakaguchi just won the 2025 Nobel Prize in Medicine for figuring out how our bodies stop the immune system from attacking itself.
Their discovery of regulatory T cells—tiny peacekeepers in your body—helped explain why some people get autoimmune diseases and opened up new ways to treat them.
Their work could lead to new treatments for autoimmune diseases
This research changed how we understand autoimmune diseases, where the immune system turns against you.
By connecting key genes (like Foxp3) to these regulatory cells, the team made it possible for scientists to develop better treatments that could help millions.
The Nobel is a big deal—besides global recognition, they'll split nearly $900,000 at a ceremony in Sweden this December.