Nobel Prize winner Shuji Nakamura pursues fusion for clean energy

Blue Laser Fusion aims 1-gigawatt pilot

Nakamura's new company, Blue Laser Fusion, is building laser tech to spark fusion instead of using magnets like most others.

They're aiming to open a 1-gigawatt pilot plant near Santa Barbara by 2032, enough to power between 750,000 and one million homes.

For young researchers, Nakamura says chasing "impossible" ideas and taking bold risks can change the world: "Doing so might just change the world."