Nobel Prize winner Shuji Nakamura pursues fusion for clean energy
Technology
Shuji Nakamura, who won the Nobel Prize for inventing the blue LED, is now working to make nuclear fusion a real source of clean energy.
Fusion, the same process that powers the Sun, could give us nearly unlimited electricity without uranium and with less radioactive waste, making it much safer than today's nuclear plants.
Blue Laser Fusion aims 1-gigawatt pilot
Nakamura's new company, Blue Laser Fusion, is building laser tech to spark fusion instead of using magnets like most others.
They're aiming to open a 1-gigawatt pilot plant near Santa Barbara by 2032, enough to power between 750,000 and one million homes.
For young researchers, Nakamura says chasing "impossible" ideas and taking bold risks can change the world: "Doing so might just change the world."