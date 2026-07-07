Nobel winner's ambitious project could provide endless clean energy
What's the story
Shuji Nakamura, the Nobel Prize-winning physicist who invented blue light-emitting diodes (LEDs), is now working on a groundbreaking project in the field of nuclear fusion. The University of California, Santa Barbara professor hopes to create a power plant using a new kind of high-pulse laser for nuclear fusion. This process, which powers the Sun, could provide an endless supply of clean energy if successful.
Safety concerns
Safer alternative to conventional nuclear power
Unlike conventional nuclear power plants that rely on uranium and pose risks of meltdowns, fusion energy is a much safer alternative. It promises to produce massive amounts of electricity with minimal emissions and less radioactive waste. "If we crack the code, its potential is limitless," Nakamura told CNN while discussing his ambitious project.
New venture
Nakamura has launched a company for his project
To realize his vision, Nakamura has launched a company named Blue Laser Fusion. The firm is leveraging technology from his blue LED invention to create powerful lasers for fusion and electricity generation. While most scientists have focused on using strong magnets for fusion (accounting for 99.5% of research), Nakamura believes the key lies in the remaining 0.5% - using powerful lasers instead.
Innovation parallels
'Taking a risk is most important'
Nakamura sees a parallel between his current work and the development of blue LEDs, which many once thought were impossible to make. He is optimistic that laser-powered fusion could also become a reality. The scientist has encouraged young researchers to not shy away from innovative ideas, saying, "Taking a risk is most important. Doing so might just change the world."
Project timeline
A power plant by 2032
Blue Laser Fusion intends to build a 1GW pilot nuclear fusion power plant near Santa Barbara by 2032. If successful, this facility could provide enough electricity to power between 750,000 and one million homes. When asked if this project would be his greatest gift to the world, Nakamura simply replied with a confident "Yeah."